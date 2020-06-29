Trump says intel doesn't back report on Russian bounties on US troops: 'Another fabricated Russia Hoax'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump says intel doesn’t support report on Russian bounties against US troops

President Trump late Sunday said U.S. intelligence could not confirm an explosive story that Russian military officials offered bounties to militants linked to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The New York Times, citing unnamed officials, reported Friday that it is believed that some “Islamist militants” or “criminal elements” collected payouts. The report pointed out that 20 Americans were killed there in 2019. It was not clear if any of those deaths were the result of a bounty.

“Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @NYTimesbnooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad.”

TASS, the state news agency, reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry called the reports “information fakes.” A Taliban spokesman also denied any truth to the report.

Thomas Joscelyn, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a think tank, told the Wall Street Journal that “Moscow’s willingness to embrace the Taliban openly and publicly dates back several years” and he would not be surprised if there is truth to the report. Click here for more on our top story.

Pence commits resources after Texas governor notes coronavirus outbreak's 'very swift and very dangerous turn'

Vice President Mike Pence pledged additional resources and testing Sunday after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described “the very swift and very dangerous turn” of the coronavirus.

Pence had canceled appearances in Florida and Arizona as each state has seen a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases. However, a representative for Pence said the vice president still planned to travel to Texas, Florida and Arizona to meet with governors.

“President Trump wanted us to be here today with the developments over the last two weeks with the rising positivity and the rising number of cases with a very simple message and that is to use people of Texas: We’re with you,” Pence said during a news conference with Abbott on Sunday.

Pence stressed that citizens should “wear a mask,” stressing that experience showed that wearing them “will slow the spread.” Click here for more.

Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from its flags

Mississippi's House and Senate lawmakers on Sunday voted with bipartisan support to change the state flag by removing a Confederate battle emblem that's broadly condemned as racist.

The House passed a bill 91-23 Sunday afternoon, and the Senate passed it 37-14 later in the day.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag will lose its official status as soon as he signs it. A commission would design a new flag that would not include the Confederate symbol and which must include the words "In God We Trust," according to the bill. Click here to read more.

Rough polling stretch has GOP operatives asking: Could Trump drop out?

Trump deletes tweet of video with 'white power' chant, White House says president did not hear it.

CHOP's 'security' growing more 'contentious' with nearby Seattle residents: report

Paris' Socialist mayor reelected as France's local elections see green wave.

Cam Newton signs 1-year deal with New England Patriots, reports say.

Stock futures limp into new week following selloff

Gas prices rise, but could slow soon.

Wegmans policy prohibits Black Lives Matter items - and more.

Steve Hilton argues that John Bolton's book shows the real dangers of the Washington elite and that the Republican establishment has been trying to take down Trump from the start.

