Trump says Dems are wasting time with Mueller hearing; Legal battle expected in fast-track deportations

Trump says he'll watch 'a little' of Mueller hearing, insists Dems are wasting their time

Washington will likely stand still and the all the eyes of the news world will be on Capitol Hill when former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies about the findings of his report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election. President Trump suggested to reporters on Monday that he'll have a passing interest. "I'm not going to be watching — probably — maybe I'll see a little bit of it. I'm not going to be watching Mueller because you can't take all those bites out of the apple." On Twitter, the president suggested Mueller has nothing to gain in Wednesday's testimony. "In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt," he tweeted.

Trump will likely see more than "a little" of Wednesday's hearing. The Justice Department told Mueller that his upcoming testimony to House lawmakers "must remain within the boundaries" of the public, redacted version of his report, in a letter obtained by Fox News. That said, those who are expecting blockbuster revelations from Mueller on Wednesday might be in for a letdown, according to "Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz. Meanwhile, Fox News' Sean Hannity blasted House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committee chairmen Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who will lead Wednesday's hearings, as "two of the biggest political hacks" in Washington.

Exclusive: Customs and Border Protection rebuked by watchdog, whistleblowers for 'failure' to collect DNA from migrant detainees

A top government watchdog has joined whistleblowers in rebuking U.S. Customs and Border Protection for allegedly failing to collect DNA from detained migrants so the samples could be checked against an FBI database for violent crimes. The whistleblowers specifically alleged that the DNA pilot program was put on hold during the Obama administration, and efforts to implement it under the Trump administration were derailed.

Meanwhile, a legal battle is expected as the Trump administration on Monday announced plans to expand fast-track deportations. Officials are extending the power immigration officers have to deport migrants before they appear at court, a move the White House said could mean less time for migrants in detention while cases wind their way through the legal system. The American Civil Liberties Union and American Immigration Council promised that they would sue to block the policy that is expected to begin Tuesday.

Trump, Dems reach budget deal -- and fiscal conservatives and progressives cry foul

The Trump administration and congressional leaders, including Democrats, have reached a critical debt and budget agreement that all but eliminates the risk of another government shutdown this fall -- but that has already drawn fierce blowback from fiscal conservatives worried about overspending, as well as progressives unhappy with where the money could go. The deal announced Monday evening, which requires congressional approval, would increase spending caps by $320 billion relative to the limits prescribed in the 2011 Budget Control Act, whose spending-control provisions have been repeatedly waived since 2014. It also would suspend the debt ceiling and permit more government borrowing until July 31, 2021 -- after the next presidential election.

Unintended consequences: More than a hundred violent criminals released under First Step Act

More than a hundred violent criminals have been released under the First Step Act, President Trump's signature bipartisan criminal justice reform package, according to data from an administration official provided to Fox News on Monday. The data, first obtained exclusively by "Tucker Carlson Tonight," seemingly contradicted lawmakers' promises that the legislation would largely affect only prisoners sentenced for minor drug-related offenses. Of 2,243 inmates released under the First Step Act, only 960 were incarcerated for drug-related offenses. On the other hand, 496 were in prison for weapons/explosives-related crimes, 239 for sex offenses, 178 for fraud/bribery/extortion, 118 for burglary/larceny and 106 for robbery, according to the data. Another 59 were imprisoned over homicide/aggravated assault, 46 for immigration-related offenses, nine for counterfeiting/embezzlement and two for national security reasons.

Tom Brady sparks great online debate with diving video of daughter

Over this past weekend, legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became either father of the year, or the dad who really ought to know better. Coming off his sixth Super Bowl championship last season, Brady posted a vacation video on Instagram showing him and his 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, leaping off a small cliff in Costa Rica to a pool below. He captioned the post: “If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though!” The stunt resulted in plenty of extreme reactions online, especially from Tom Brady haters.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for $20-an-hour minimum wage.

New York police slam videos showing officers pelted with objects, drenched with water.

Puerto Rico governor tells Fox News he 'assumes responsibility' for actions in first one-on-one interview since scandal began.

Equifax settlement: What financial reimbursements are you eligible for?

Google, Intel, Micron CEOs meet with Trump on Huawei and US economy.

FTC to announce $5 billion Facebook settlement as soon as this week.

In the wake of James Comey publishing a list of questions he'd like to ask former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Sean Hannity on Monday offered his own set to the fired former FBI director.

