Trump rips Democrats' new coronavirus committee: 'Witch hunt after witch hunt'

Trump slams ‘partisan' probes after Pelosi announces new coronavirus committee: 'Here we go again'

President Trump, speaking at the White House coronavirus briefing Thursday, unloaded on Democrats who have created a new House committee with subpoena authority to investigate the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have seen Americans unite with incredible selflessness and compassion," Trump began. "I want to remind everyone here in our nation's capital, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics, endless partisan investigations. Here we go again. They've already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the committee’s creation Thursday.

"It's witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt," Trump continued. "And in the end, it's people doing the witch hunt who are losing --- and they've been losing by a lot. And it's not any time for witch hunts."

"It's time to get this enemy defeated. Conducting these partisan investigations during a pandemic is a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention," the president added. " And we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers, because that's all they're doing, because everyone knows it's ridiculous."

Also during Thursday's news briefing, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that the first round of stimulus checks will be directly deposited into Americans’ bank accounts in the next two weeks. And, Trump revealed he had again tested negative for coronavirus. Click here for more on our top story.

US maker of face masks accused of shipping coveted gear to overseas buyers

The head of Florida's Division of Emergency Management has accused U.S. mask manufacturer 3M of shipping the critical protective equipment to foreign countries who outbid U.S. buyers -- even as hospitals and state officials desperately scramble to secure N95 protective masks for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jared Moskowitz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday that he discovered that 3M distributors were prioritizing foreign buyers after they refused to sell him the essential equipment.

"For the last several weeks, we have had a boiler room chasing down 3M authorized distributors [and] brokers representing that they sell the N95 masks, only get to warehouses that are completely empty," Moskowitz said. "[We are] being told that our shipments are on cargo planes and the flights don't even appear. We are chasing ghosts. I just decided to turn up the heat and tell people what is actually happening in the N95 mask space."

Moskowitz claimed to have reached out to many 3M authorized distributors in the United States to confirm his suspicions, and said he was shocked to find American companies quietly partnering with foreign buyers at a time of national crisis. Click here for more.

USS Theodore Roosevelt commanding officer relieved of duty over coronavirus letter leak, Navy says

The commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, now docked in Guam, was relieved of duty "at my direction," Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Thursday.

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the carrier’s commander, was sacked after being accused of leaking a letter to the media, "outside the chain of command," pleading for help after more than 100 sailors aboard the vessel tested positive for the coronavirus, with nearly 100 more believed to be infected.

"This decision is not one of retribution," Modly said, adding, "I did not come to this decision lightly.

"I have no doubt in my mind Crozier did what he thought was in the best interest [of] the safety and well-being of his crew,” Modly continued. Unfortunately, he did the opposite." Click here for more.

Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," called on President Trump to reexamine his earlier goal of re-opening parts of the U.S. economy by Easter Sunday: "I'm not saying drop all the conditions. I'm saying let's get a little smarter about this."

