Car plows into lobby of Trump Plaza condominium complex

A car reportedly lost control and plowed through the lobby of a Trump Plaza condominium complex just outside of New York City Tuesday evening.

Videos of the crash posted to social media shortly after 9 p.m. show a damaged black Mercedes Benz inside the marble lobby of the 40-story luxury residential building in New Rochelle, N.Y., about 18 miles north of Manhattan.

WCBS-TV reporter Tony Aiello, who was at the scene, said on Twitter that building employees told him the male driver of the car got out of his vehicle after the crash, sat on a sofa in the lobby and said nothing.

Police told Fox News the driver and two pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing. Authorities said it is too early to tell if drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash is believed to have been an accident at this time.

A New York Sports Club employee—who works for the business located next door to the Trump Plaza complex---told WNYW he was working Tuesday when he “heard like a thump, like a little boom.” He said he looked out the window where he saw “metal and glass on the floor right in Trump Plaza.” The driver of the car didn’t seem badly injured but was taken away in an ambulance, he said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.