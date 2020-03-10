Trump not tested for coronavirus, new chief of staff to self-quarantine; Michigan key in 'Super Tuesday 2.0'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump not tested for coronavirus as incoming chief of staff to self-quarantine

Mark Meadows, President Trump's incoming White House chief of staff, may have come in contact with the Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who was diagnosed with the coronavirus and "out of an abundance of caution" will self-quarantine over the next two weeks. (Click here to find out what it means to self-quarantine.)

Meadows' office said the North Carolina Republican tested negative for COVID-19 and has zero symptoms. He joins fellow Republican lawmakers—including Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida—who said they were in contact with the individual at CPAC. None are experiencing any symptoms.

Gaetz was spotted riding on Air Force One last week as he learned the news. White House officials said when Gaetz learned he was in proximity to the man with coronavirus at CPAC, he sat by himself in a section of the president's plane.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at CPAC, but the White House said there was no indication that either had met or been in “close proximity” to the infected attendee. The number of individuals who were in contact with the individual has raised concerns about whether the president was exposed.

Stephanie Grisham, the White House spokeswoman, said Trump has not taken a COVID-19 test because he did not have prolonged, close contact with any patients. She also said that he has no symptoms, but will be closely monitored by his physician. Click here for more on our top story.

Michigan primary could be do or die for Bernie Sanders campaign

Underscoring what’s at stake for his White House bid when Michigan and five other states hold Democratic presidential nomination contests on Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders emphasizes that “this is a very, very important day in Michigan.”

Speaking in front of more than 10,000 people at a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the populist senator from Vermont on Sunday spotlighted that Michigan’s “the most important state” to hold a contest on March 10, which is being dubbed ‘mini Super Tuesday’ or "Super Tuesday 2.0."

With 125 pledged delegates at stake, Michigan is the biggest prize among the six states holding contests on Tuesday. The others are Missouri, Mississippi, Washington state, Idaho and North Dakota.

For Joe Biden, he has two main goals on Tuesday: cement his own front-runner status and keep his momentum going just a week after resurrecting his White House bid with a delegate victory on Super Tuesday. The former vice president has courted Michigan's African American voters alongside the two leading black former 2020 rivals, Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

For Sanders, he must show that he can turn things around in his campaign as the Democratic establishment continues to coalesce behind Biden. Tuesday will be another test of whether Sanders can appeal to African-American voters. In recent days, he has countered the parade of Democratic firepower lining up behind Biden by securing the endorsement of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and sending Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to campaign on his behalf. Click here for more.

Exclusive: Trump camp fires back after Twitter labels Biden video 'manipulated'

The Trump campaign has sent a scathing letter to Twitter's leadership after the platform took the unprecedented step of labeling one of its videos "manipulated media," saying that under the social media giant's new standard, Joe Biden's team has uploaded its own "doctored and deceptively edited" video as recently as last week.

“The Biden campaign is scared as hell that voters will see the flood of unedited and embarrassing verbal stumbles that will continue go viral if ‘Status Quo Joe’ is the nominee," Trump campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark told Fox News. "Twitter shouldn’t be an enforcement arm of Joe Biden’s campaign strategy, but if they choose to police every video clip they must hold his own campaign to the same standard.”

The confrontation began this the weekend when Trump communications director Dan Scavino tweeted an edited version of a Biden speech in which the former vice president appears to deliver a muddled and inadvertent endorsement of Trump. Scavino's clip, which the president later reposted, did not alter any of Biden's words, but it cut off before the conclusion of Biden's sentence at a rally in St. Louis. Click here for more.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough falls for old fake Trump tweet calling to punish sitting POTUS for major Dow drop.

Schumer’s Supreme Court saga not over, as GOP presses forward on historic censure.

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein beg for lenient sentence.

Stock futures rise as Trump signals 'economic policies' ahead to stop financial market mayhem.

Coronavirus causes Cadillac to delay Lyriq reveal event.

Coachella, Stagecoach festivals to be rescheduled over coronavirus fears.

Nancy Grace pursues mom’s theory in murder of 13-year-old son.

Sean Hannity warns that the mainstream media is using its coronavirus coverage as a political weapon against President Trump.

