Trump lays out election-fraud case in online video: 'Bad things happened'

Trump says if he's right about election fraud, 'Biden can't be president'

President Trump is once again charging that last month’s presidential election was rigged and rife with fraud.

In an address posted on his Twitter and Facebook pages that the president described as possibly “the most important speech, I’ve ever made,” Trump charged that “lots of bad things happened” during the election.



And he argued that "if we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can't be president. We're talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. We're talking about numbers like nobody has ever seen before."



Taking aim again at the surge in absentee balloting and early voting due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the president emphasized that “we used to have what was called Election Day. Now we have election days, weeks and months, and lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time.”

"The mail and voting scam is the latest part of their four-year effort to overturn the results of the 2016 election. And it's been like living in hell," Trump argued.



And the president vowed that he’s “determined to protect our election system,” which he claimed, “is now under coordinated assault and siege.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



CNN bosses spiked Hunter Biden controversy, audiotapes reveal: 'We're not going with' story

Newly released recordings from the group Project Veritas reveal that CNN purposely avoided the Hunter Biden controversy that emerged in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

Critics of CNN have long observed the network's complete blackout of the bombshell reporting from The New York Post about the emails that allegedly came from Biden's laptop shedding light on his questionable foreign business dealings before and after his father, then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden, was in office as vice president.

However, recordings of CNN's conference calls featuring the upper brass of the network finally confirm suspicions of the news organization's concerted efforts to suppress the story that was damaging to the Biden campaign.

"Obviously, we're not going with the New York Post story right now on Hunter Biden," CNN Political Director David Chalian is heard saying during a conference call on Oct. 14, the same day the Post released its first reports on Hunter Biden's emails, later insisting it was "giving its marching orders" to the "rightwing echo chamber about what to talk about today."

Chalian, who also serves as a CNN vice president, continued, "Obviously, Hunter Biden's lawyer is quoted in the New York Post piece and we'll just continue to report out this is the very stuff that the president was impeached over, this is the stuff that Senate committees looked at and found nothing wrong in Joe Biden's interactions with Ukrainians and now having an email that perhaps there was a meeting with someone from Burisma it seems. Rudy Giuliani's sort of 'dream-o-vision' of how to throw stuff at the wall in these closing days of the campaign." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Bill Clinton visited Epstein's island, heads a kind of 'cult,' longtime aide claims

A new story is detailing explosive confrontations and shady activities that allegedly took place with former President Bill Clinton and his family, including that he took a 2003 trip to the "pedophile" island of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Doug Band, who served as Clinton's right-hand man for years after he left the White House, told Vanity Fair the 42nd president visited Little St. James, the Carribbean island where Epstein allegedly trafficked underage victims.

Clinton has denied visiting Epstein's island, and a spokesperson provided the outlet with "detailed travelogue entries of the period in question that did not contain a visit."

Epstein's death last year sent shockwaves through the media because the convicted pedophile had partied with some of the world's most powerful elites. As allegations continued to emerge in the media, a photo surfaced of Clinton apparently receiving a massage from one of Epstein's alleged victims.



Band also dished about other details surrounding Epstein and Clinton's orbit, which he likened to a cult.

“It’s like a cult, that world,” he reportedly said. “It’s hard to get yourself out and difficult to see outside of it. And it’s even harder to understand that when you’re inside.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson discussed how the coronavirus pandemic is a “global fraud that killed hundreds of thousands of people” during Wednesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight."



“The latest evidence comes from samples taken from Red Cross blood drives last year and analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control,” Carlson said. As proof of the fraud, he said, researchers tested 39 blood samples collected Dec. 13-16, 2019, from California, Washington and Oregon.

At the time, he continued, “no one in the U.S. had heard of COVID-19. The Chinese government didn’t even acknowledge its existence until Dec. 31. And yet every one of those samples tested have come back testing positive for coronavirus antibodies. This means the coronavirus was being transmitted in the Americas far earlier than we were told. So, clearly what we’ve been told about the origins of the coronavirus is not true.”



