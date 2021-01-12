Trump acknowledges he bears some blame for Capitol riot: sources

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump acknowledged he bears some blame for Capitol riot in conversation with McCarthy: sources

President Trump acknowledged that he bears some blame for the Capitol riot last week during a conversation with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, a source familiar told Fox News.

Two sources say McCarthy R-Calif., relayed the president’s sentiment on a call Monday with the House GOP Conference.

McCarthy, on the call Monday with Republicans, agreed that Trump bore blame for the unrest which sent Congress into lockdown as they tried to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election last week.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The riot left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer.

The riot came after the president spoke at a rally last Wednesday, telling supporters that he would "never concede," and repeated unsubstantiated claims that the election was "stolen" from him and that he won in a "landslide." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Capitol riot tainted Trump's legacy, erased 'all the good he did these last four years': Trump voter

- Two Capitol Police officers suspended, several more are under investigation after riot

- Trump, Pence bios on State Department website edited to say terms end Monday

- Capitol rioter, Air Force veteran, arrested after ex-wife calls FBI

- Secret Service to begin Biden inauguration security operations Jan. 13

- Tennessee man allegedly seen in Senate chamber with zip ties held without bond



Trump, Pence meet in Oval Office for first time since Capitol riot

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met Monday for the first time since pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Pence oversaw an effort by congressional lawmakers to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

Trump lashed out at Pence last week after the vice president said he lacked authority under the Constitution to overturn election results on the president’s behalf. Pence and other lawmakers were forced to flee the House and Senate chambers as rioters breached the Capitol complex.

After a days-long rift, Trump and Pence met in the Oval Office to discuss the final days of their administration and its accomplishments since assuming office in 2016, an administration official with knowledge of the meeting told Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts.



The longtime allies criticized the individuals who participated in the Capitol riots, the official added. Trump and Pence pledged to continue to work on behalf of Americans until Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Pence 'angry' after Trump says he 'didn't have the courage' to overturn election, Inhofe says

- Trump slams his VP, says Pence ‘didn’t have the courage' to decertify results of presidential election

- Secret Service investigating death threats against Pence

- Arnold Schwarzenegger condemns Trump as 'worst president ever' after Capitol riot



Hannity warns contents of Hunter Biden laptop will 'shock the soul of this nation'

Fox News prime-time host Sean Hannity said Monday that the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop will "shock the soul of the nation," citing "numerous credible sources" close to the matter.

The "Hannity" host made the comment during his opening monologue Monday night. Hannity had blasted Big Tech censorship following the recent suspension of President Trump's social media accounts. Hannity said the move didn't surprise him after circulation of the New York Post's reporting on the damning Hunter Biden emails during the 2020 presidential election campaign were restricted.



Hannity said the contents of the younger Biden's laptop, which has been in the possession of the FBI, will "shock the soul of the nation." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Computer shop owner sues Twitter over Hunter Biden laptop story

- FBI in possession of Hunter Biden's purported laptop, sources say

- Washington Post 'fact checker' ripped for Hunter Biden 'laptop stuff' post



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19, criticizes some Republicans for ‘cruelly’ not wearing masks

- NY Gov. Cuomo's tone shifts after months of coronavirus lockdowns

- Ari Fleischer warns Big Tech wrong to believe censorship works: 'It creates a dangerous underground'

- Lemon, Cuomo clash over whether you can yell ‘fire’ in crowded theater

- Two Capitol Police officers suspended, several more are under investigation after riot

- Alabama beats Ohio State for college football national title, finishes season undefeated



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- In response to Capitol rioting, Musk weighs in on Big Tech censorship

- Hallmark asks Sens. Hawley, Marshall to return PAC donations

- New Jersey, New York lose the most movers to other states in 2020, study shows

- Airbnb reviewing reservations prior to inauguration in search for hate groups

- YouTube rival sues Google for 'unfairly rigging' search algorithms

- Carnival bracing for another sizable loss since coronavirus outbreaks: WSJ



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Harvard Law School emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz discussed the logistics and legal issues with a possible second impeachment of President Trump on "Hannity" Monday night.



"The Democrats don’t really want to bring him (Trump) to trial," Dershowitz said, "they just want to have the accusation hanging over his head, like a prosecutor indicting someone and then saying,‘but we’re not going to give you a trial where you can prove your innocence.’"

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.