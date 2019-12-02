Trump won't participate in House Judiciary impeachment hearing; Anti-Trump ex-FBI lawyer breaks silence

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday morning and the new work week ...

White House, in fiery letter, says Trump won’t participate in House Judiciary impeachment hearing

The White House announced in a fiery letter Sunday night that President Trump and his lawyers won't participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday -- even accusing the panel's Democratic chairman, Jerry Nadler, of "purposely" scheduling the proceedings when Trump would be attending the NATO leaders' meeting in London.

The president is scheduled to be at the meeting marking NATO's 70th anniversary Dec. 3-4. The five-page letter came as the Democratic majority on the House Intelligence Committee was preparing to approve a report on Tuesday that will outline possible charges of bribery or “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the constitutional standard for impeachment. After receiving the report, the Judiciary Committee would prepare actual charges.

“This baseless and highly partisan inquiry violates all past historical precedent, basic due process rights, and fundamental fairness,” wrote White House counsel Pat Cipollone, continuing the West Wing’s attack on the procedural form of the impeachment proceedings. Click here for more on our top story.

Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page breaks silence, saying Trump's 'fake orgasm' forced her to speak out

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back." With those striking words in an interview published late Sunday, Lisa Page, the ex-FBI lawyer who carried on an extramarital affair with former FBI head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok as the two exchanged anti-Trump text messages, said she was breaking her silence.

Page was referring to Trump's comments about her and Strzok at an October rally. During the event, Trump performed a passionate, dramatic reading of Strzok and Page's August 2016 text messages, including Strzok's conspicuous promise to Page that "we'll stop" Trump from becoming president. (Conservative commentators have disputed that Trump was mimicking an orgasm.) At the time, Strzok was overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the probe into the Trump campaign.

Page spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast in a highly sympathetic profile authored by Molly Jong-Fast, who called Strzok "hawt" in a tweet last year. The interview comes before a widely anticipated new report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz into possible FBI misconduct is expected to be released Dec. 9. Click here for more.

Supreme Court to take up first gun rights case in nearly a decade

The U.S. Supreme Court, in its first gun rights case in nearly a decade, will hear arguments Monday from Second Amendment advocates challenging a New York City law that restricts licensed holders to a handful of shooting ranges within the city.

Gun rights groups are hoping the high court will extend its landmark rulings from 2008 and 2010 that enshrined the right to have a gun for self-defense at home. The National Rifle Association (NRA) and its allies have for years tried to get the court to say more about gun rights. The lawsuit in New York began as a challenge to the city's prohibition on carrying a licensed, locked and unloaded handgun outside the city limits, either to a shooting range or a second home. Click here for more.

.

