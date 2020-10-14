Expand / Collapse search
President Trump supporters march through NYC with 'world's biggest Trump flag'

Group garnered support from Eric Trump, who tweeted: 'We love you all so much!'

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Trump supporters unveil massive banner in NYCVideo

Trump supporters unveil massive banner in NYC

Dozens of the president supporters unveiled what they say is the largest Trump flag ever made over the BLM mural on Fifth Avenue.

A crowd of dozens of President Trump’s supporters marched by Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and through Times Square in New York City with what is said to be the “world’s biggest Trump flag,” according to photos and videos posted to social media.

The demonstration made its way through the Manhattan hotspots at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday carrying the 75-foot-by-50-foot flag, which was emblazoned with the words: “Trump: Law and Order,” according to the Daily Mail.

    Supporters of President Donald Trump pause at Times Square, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in New York, after marching from Trump Tower on 5th Ave. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

    Supporters of President Donald Trump march from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue to Times Square with a large flag Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

    Supporters of President Donald Trump march from Trump Tower along 5th Ave to Times Square, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

    Supporters of President Donald Trump pose for photos with a driver as they march from Trump Tower on 5th Ave. to Times Square, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

    Supporters of President Donald Trump march from Trump Tower on 5th Ave. to Times Square, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

As they marched, people from the group chanted “Four more years,” “Whose streets? Our streets” and the Pledge of Allegiance, according to the report.

Several videos of the demonstration were shared on a Facebook page, titled “OperationFlagDrop,” which boasts nearly 140,000 members and is meant for users to share pictures of Trump 2020 flags and banners.

Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, thanked the crowd for their support of his father on Tuesday afternoon, tweeting: “We love all of you so much! If I was there today … I would come down and give you all a big hug!”

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.