Trump says EPA to slap San Francisco with violations related to homeless population

President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Wednesday that within a week, his administration will slap San Francisco with a notice of environmental violations related to the city’s homelessness problem.

TRUMP SAYS CALIFORNIA CITIES 'DESTROY THEMSELVES' WITH HOMELESSNESS

Trump made the remarks while returning to Washington, D.C. after a two-day fundraising trip in California.

Trump said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will give San Francisco a notice related to the “tremendous” amount of pollution flowing into the ocean from the city’s storm sewers, Reuters reported. He also said hypodermic needles also littered the sewers there and were polluting the sea. Trump did not mention the source of the information.

“It’s a terrible situation that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” Trump said. “And, we’re going to be giving San Francisco, they’re in total violation, we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

“They have to clean it up. We can’t have out cities going to hell,” he added, according to Bloomberg.