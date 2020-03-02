Trump says end of Buttigieg campaign is the beginning of Dems' plan to stop Sanders

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump says Buttigieg's exit a sign Dems trying to stop Bernie Sanders

Moments after former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg told supporters he's ending his presidential campaign Sunday, President Trump said it reflected the growing pressure among more moderate Democrats to consolidate in order to blunt the rise of progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Trump tweeted: "Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play - NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!"

Buttigieg's withdrawal came just days before voters in 14 states are set to head to the polls on Super Tuesday, where one-third of all delegates for the nomination will be at stake. His exit likely will harm front-runner Sanders by providing a coalescing boost to more moderate candidates, as Buttigieg had gone on the offensive against the Vermont senator and sought to appeal to the centrist base of the party. Buttigieg previously had said Sanders was too liberal to be elected.

Sanders' delegate lead over Joe Biden has shrunk from 30 to 8 after Biden's big win in the South Carolina primary.

Other developments in the 2020 presidential race:

Florida sees 2 coronavirus cases, DeSantis calls for public health emergency

Florida has recorded its first two positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order on Sunday calling for a public health emergency in the Sunshine State.

"It is necessary and appropriate to take action to ensure that COVID-19 remains controlled and that residents and visitors in Florida remain safe and secure," DeSantis said in a statement.

The infected individuals are residents of Hillsborough and Manatee County, both in the Tampa Bay area. Officials say the Hillsborough County resident has a history of traveling to Italy, while the patient from Manatee County has no travel history with CDC restricted countries.



Other developments in the coronavirus crisis:

North Korea launches unknown projectile, Seoul says

North Korea launched at least one unidentified projectile on Monday, just days after its leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of some of its units.

The Associated Press reported that it was not immediately clear how far the unknown projectile flew. The launch would be the first of its kind in 2020. Kim announced late last year that he was no longer obligated to comply with a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

