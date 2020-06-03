Trump demands Cuomo, De Blasio call in federal reinforcements; NYC, nation survive calmer night of George Floyd protests

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump demands Cuomo, de Blasio call in federal reinforcements, New York City survives calmer night as Floyd protesters ignore curfew

President Trump demanded that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio call in additional help from the federal government to quell violence during protests over the death of George Floyd as protesters in the Big Apple and other cities nationwide ignored curfews and filled the streets Tuesday.

"New York’s Finest are not being allowed to perform their MAGIC but regardless, and with the momentum that the Radical Left and others have been allowed to build, they will need additional help. NYC is totally out of control. @NYCMayor & @NYGovCuomo MUST PUT DOWN RIOTING NOW!," the president tweeted late Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted: " 'Chaos, lawlessness, and destruction take over New York.' @FoxNews When will Governor Cuomo call the Federal Government for help?"

New York City, like others around the country, has been rocked by protests over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25 after a white officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved in the incident were fired but have not been charged.

In an effort to slow any potential violence, authorities moved New York City’s curfew to 8 p.m. Tuesday and warned residents that only buses, delivery trucks and the vehicles of essential workers would be allowed in Manhattan south of 96th Street after that time. The NYPD also canceled regular days off for “all full duty uniformed members,” according to a police memo.

Still, thousands of protesters remained in the streets hours after the new curfew, even as police enforced new roadblocks. Law enforcement braced for the kind of looting and violence sent the city reeling on previous nights.

While there were scattered reports of looting and vandalism, New York City and the country overall appeared calmer by late Tuesday than it did a day earlier, when violence swept through multiple cities. Click here for more on our top story.

Trump says GOP 'forced' to seek another state to host convention, slams North Carolina governor

President Trump announced late Tuesday that Republicans are "forced" to seek another state to host their convention, saying North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was "still in Shelter-In-Place Mode" and had "refused to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena" in Charlotte, despite earlier assurances.

The president didn't name an alternative venue. Earlier in the day, GOP officials said they had started visiting potential alternative sites after Cooper, a Democrat, told them the coronavirus pandemic required them to prepare for a scaled-back event if they wanted to hold it in Charlotte.

Charlotte officials, meanwhile, said they had heard nothing about the relocation plan and intended to be in contact with the Republican National Committee regarding the city’s contract for hosting the convention. Click here for more.

Controversial Rep. Steve King loses Iowa GOP primary battle - and Republican leadership is happy

Rep. Steve King, the controversial nine-term Republican congressman from Iowa, lost a heavily contested primary race on Tuesday night to well-funded state Sen. Randy Feenstra.

King’s loss in Iowa’s Republican primary appeared to mark the beginning of the end for the provocative lawmaker who for years had been a conservative lightning rod in Washington for his hardline views on issues ranging from immigration to abortion.

In recent years, King had become a pariah in his own party as more mainstream GOP lawmakers distanced themselves from his more extreme views and statements.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted early Wednesday that King's "white supremacist rhetoric is totally inconsistent with the Republican Party, and I'm glad Iowa Republicans rejected him at the ballot." Click here for more.

Biden closes in on clinching Democratic presidential nomination.

Owner of Minneapolis store that called police on Floyd says he won't do it in the future.

Lara Logan details evidence rioters have 'well-developed political agenda and they're carrying it out.'

Nancy Pelosi wields Bible, quotes Bush, Obama in response to Trump.

Engel, on hot mic, begs for speaking time at NY protest event: 'If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't care.'

Nearly 8 in 10 small businesses now fully or partially open: poll.

Twitter fact-checks Trump but not leading Democrats.

Honda recalls 1.4M vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps.

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume wonders whether any country has tried harder than the U.S. to correct past racial injustices.

