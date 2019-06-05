Trump calls UK protests 'organized flops,' says Mexico tariff threat is 'no bluff'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

Trump calls 'Resistance' protests in Britain a 'flop,' believes he's dominate polls if meda were fair

President Trump, in a series of tweets early Wednesday, called out the "corrupt media" for reporting on the paltry protester turnout during his trip to the U.K. and said if there was actually "fair" news accounts about his success in office, he would be dominating in polls. “I kept hearing that there would be “massive” rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me," he posted. Thousands of Londoners lined the streets Tuesday to protest his visit with the queen, including those carrying a giant baby blimp Trump.

Earlier, Trump sat down with Piers Morgan for ITV's "Good Morning Britain" and clarified controversial comments last week about Meghan Markle in the Sun British tabloid. Trump again said he wasn't calling Markle nasty, but rather was just surprised to hear her critical comments about him.

Trump to Schumer: Mexico tariff threat is 'no bluff'

With Republicans threatening to block his move to impose tariffs on Mexican imports over the migration crisis at the southern border, President Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , for suggesting he would ultimately back down from his plan. “Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico. What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win. But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff!” Trump tweeted. Trump has vowed to impose a 5 percent tariff on Mexican imports next week unless the country does more to stem illegal migration. Lawmakers and business allies have worried publicly that the tariffs would derail the long-promised United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) — a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that Trump had promised to replace. All sides, including officials from Mexico meeting with Trump negotiators in Washington this week, have remained hopeful that high-level talks would ease the president away from his threat.

Dems and Barr ready negotiate after 'overbroad' subpoena requests

Hours after the Department of Justice (DOJ) slammed House Democrats for planning a contempt vote against Attorney General William Barr -- and charged that Democrats had privately admitted their subpoena requests were "overbroad" -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced late Tuesday that he is open to negotiating with the DOJ "without conditions." The turn of events reopened the possibility that Barr's contempt vote may be postponed or canceled, if both sides return to the negotiating table. Nadler, however, pointedly refused to cancel the planned contempt vote prior to beginning any new negotiations, as the DOJ had demanded.

'Coward of Broward' paying for alleged shooter's sins?

Lawyers for a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High resource officer have vowed to fight the charges he faces for failure to enter the school during the 2018 mass shooting. Joseph DiRuzzo III, lawyer for Scot Peterson, said in a statement: “We will vigorously defend against these spurious charges that lack basis in fact and law. Specifically, Mr. Peterson cannot reasonably be prosecuted because he was not a ‘caregiver’, which is defined as ‘a parent, adult household member, or other person responsible for a child’s welfare.’" Peterson has been charged with seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one of perjury after a 15-month investigation, according to a news release from Florida authorities. The charges carry a combined potential prison sentence of nearly 100 years for the officer blasted by many critics as the "Coward of Broward."

Rumors of Jussie Smollett's return to 'Empire' squashed

Following a Variety magazine report that claimed Jussie Smollett might be returning to “Empire” for its sixth and final season, the show's co-creator and executive producer -- Lee Daniels -- immediately shut down any speculation. "This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire. -LD," Daniels tweeted, instantly dispelling any rumors. Smollett's "character, Jamal Lyon, was written out of the final episodes of Season 5 of "Empire.” In May, Fox announced that its hit drama would end after Season 6 and that there were still no plans to bring back Smollett’s character.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

WATCH: Russia claims to test fire new hypersonic interceptor missile.

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King says Manafort doesn't deserve Rikers.

CDC investigates mystery deaths of Texas veteran, wife during trip to Fiji.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Bernie Sanders gears up to press Walmart on worker pay, representation.

How to block robocalls on iPhone with the incoming Apple software update.

How to protect yourself after Quest Diagnostics data breach.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity blasts Democrats for inviting Watergate figure John Dean to speak on Capitol Hill to keep attention on the Mueller report and skewers the mainstream media for an ongoing "smear" campaign against President Trump.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

CLICK HERE to find out what's on Fox News today!

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.