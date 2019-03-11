Trump budget to set stage for new wall battle; Bernie mum on Green New Deal at rally

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



NEW CONGRESSIONAL BATTLE AHEAD OVER TRUMP BUDGET - AND WALL FUNDING: A new showdown is brewing in Congress as President Trump will request a total of $8.6 billion in new border wall funding as part of the White House's upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year, to be released on Monday ... Trump will look to secure $5 billion from Congress for the Department of Homeland Security, plus $3.6 billion from the military construction budget. The request comes on top of the $8.1 billion Trump already has access to, which includes money he's trying to shift from military accounts after declaring a national emergency. The request faces all-but-certain rejection in Congress amid a growing crisis at the southern border, since Democrats control the House and spending bills in the GOP-led Senate need bipartisan support.

VICTIMS ID'ED IN DEADLY ETHIOPIAN PLANE CRASH: Families from 35 countries are grieving as the victims in the deadly Ethiopian plane crash that left 157 dead are slowly being identified ... Three Austrian physicians. The co-founder of an international aid organization. A career ambassador. The wife and children of a Slovak legislator. A Nigerian-born Canadian college professor, author and satirist. They were all among the passengers who died Sunday morning when the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya. The airline has said eight Americans were killed; their names have not yet been released.

NEW HAMPSHIRE FEELS THE BERN, DOESN'T GO GREEN: Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday returned to New Hampshire, the state that launched him into political orbit in 2016, and repeatedly targeted President Trump in a nearly hour-long speech ... The 2020 presidential candidate pushed his progressive proposals, such as criminal justice reform, the “Medicare-for-all” single-payer health care plan and universal affordable childcare, and once again vowed “to make public colleges and universities tuition free.” However, Sanders made no mention of the Green New Deal, the sweeping proposal beloved by progressives but ridiculed by many Republicans that aims to transform the country’s economy to fight climate change.

THE TALE OF THE R. KELLY TAPE? - R. Kelly could face new trouble as attorney Gloria Allred said Sunday that a client had turned a tape over to law enforcement that appears to feature embattled singer sexually abusing underage girls ... Allred's client, Gary Dennis, said in a press conference on Sunday that he doesn't know personally R. Kelly and doesn't know from where the tape originated. He said that he found the video while cleaning out a collection he'd had for years. Dennis alleged that a man who appeared to be Kelly was on the video performing sexual acts with young girls. Kelly's attorney denied all the allegations in a statement to TMZ. He already faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman.

'FOX DERANGEMENT SYNDROME' - "There is a disconnect here... There is a bit of Fox derangement syndrome with a section of the left. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of people in the Democratic Party who realize the power of the viewership and the power of the fairness of the news operation. But often they are drowned out by the loud voices on the left side of the party." – Bret Baier, on "Media Buzz," discussing the Democratic National Committee's decision to bar Fox News from hosting any of its primary presidential debates and hoping they will reconsider. WATCH

Omar's comments threaten to divide district's Somali, Jewish residents: reports.

NYC Mayor de Blasio seen flapping to R. Kelly’s ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ amid child abuse claims.

2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg slams Pence, asks how he 'became a cheerleader for the porn star presidency.'

ICYMI: CNN to be sued for more than $250M over 'vicious' and 'direct attacks' on Covington Catholic student: lawyer

2014: In an extraordinary public accusation, the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., declares the CIA interfered with and then tried to intimidate a congressional investigation into the agency's possible use of torture in terror probes during the Bush administration.

1959: The Lorraine Hansberry drama "A Raisin in the Sun" opens at New York's Ethel Barrymore Theater.

1954: The U.S. Army charges that Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., and his subcommittee's chief counsel, Roy Cohn, had exerted pressure to obtain favored treatment for Pvt. G. David Schine, a former consultant to the subcommittee. (The confrontation would culminate in the famous Senate Army-McCarthy hearings.)

