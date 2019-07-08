Trump blasts media over 'exaggerated' border detention center reports; Dem civil war over border bill

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start the day and the new work week ...

Trump faults Democrats for crowded border detention centers, accuses media of 'phony and exaggerated' reports

President Trump on Sunday accused the "Fake News Media" of spreading "phony and exaggerated accounts of the Border Detention Centers" while blaming Democrats for the crowded conditions of the holding facilities. "The Fake News Media, in particular the Failing @nytimes, is writing phony and exaggerated accounts of the Border Detention Centers," Trump tweeted. "First of all, people should not be entering our Country illegally, only for us to then have to care for them." In his tweet, Trump also added the following: "We said there was a Crisis - the Fake News & the Dems said it was “manufactured.” Now all agree we were right, but they always knew that. They are crowded (which we brought up, not them) because the Dems won’t change the Loopholes and Asylum. Big Media Con Job!"

Ken Cuccinelli, acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, took aim at Congress in an interview on "Fox News Sunday," accusing them of complaining about a crisis at the border they have done nothing to solve. Meanwhile, in an interview on ABC News' "This Week," Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., agreed with fellow freshman progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., about the conditions of detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border and claimed AOC was right to compare them to Nazi concentration camps. Expect the war of words over this issue to continue to rage on this week.

'Sorry, not sorry': Border bill battle underscores Dem civil war

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Sunday joined Democrats who took issue with a recent interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who criticized the influence of the four freshmen lawmakers who voted against the $4.6 billion border bill signed into law last week by President Trump. In a New York Times interview, Pelosi downplayed the influence of Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. to "their public whatever" and Twitter following. Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to explain to Pelosi, 79, that “public ‘whatever’ is called public sentiment.” “And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country,” she continued. Omar wrote in response to Ocasio-Cortez, “Patetico! You know they’re just salty about WHO is wielding the power to shift “public sentiment” these days, sis. Sorry not sorry.”

Trump: 'Iran better be careful'

President Trump lobbed a strong warning to Iran on Sunday after the rogue nation announced it had ratcheted up its uranium enrichment beyond the limit allowed by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. “Iran better be careful. … Iran is doing a lot of bad things,” Trump said. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.” Iran has said it was inching its program closer toward weapons-grade levels, while calling for a diplomatic solution to a crisis that has raised tensions with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Sunday that Iran's actions would "lead to further isolation and sanctions."

Biden says he waited until right 'opportunity' to apologize for remarks on working with segregationist senators

Former Vice President Joe Biden may have stepped all over his apology for working with segregationist senators. The current 2020 Democratic front-runner says he waited until right "opportunity" to apologize for remarks on working with segregationist senators. He said his apology Saturday, delivered to a mostly black audience of several hundred in Sumter, S.C., was “the first opportunity we had to do it in a fulsome way.” South Carolina is the first Southern state to vote in next year’s primary and a crucial proving ground for candidates seeking the support of black Democrats. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said Sunday she was happy Biden apologized but there was “plenty of disagreement” between the two 2020 presidential hopefuls.

Biden and Harris have two more additional rivals to battle in the race to face Trump in 2020: Rep. Justin Amash is not ruling out a White House run as an independent after leaving the GOP and liberal billionaire Tom Steyer reportedly is reconsidering running for president.

Epstein due in court

Politically-connected hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein is expected to appear in court Monday following his arrest this weekend on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials. Epstein, who has been tied to former President Bill Clinton, President Trump, and Great Britain's Prince Andrew, has been accused of paying underage girls for massages and sexually abusing them at his mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., and in New York City. His 72-acre private estate on the Virgin Islands, a home said to be nicknamed "Orgy Island," also has been under scrutiny. Christine Pelosi, a Democratic National Committee official and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeted that it is "quite likely that some of our faves are implicated" in the Epstein case.

US women's soccer team are World Cup champs once again - but will they accept an invitation to the White House?

Now that the U.S. women's soccer team has won its fourth the Women's World Cup, the big question is whether the team will accept an invitation to celebrate at the White House. President Trump unequivocally congratulated the team after its repeat World Cup win on Sunday -- putting aside, at least for the moment, the firestorm surrounding star forward Megan Rapinoe's vow never to visit the White House.

Rapinoe, the pink-haired team captain who emerged with the Golden Ball as top player and the Golden Boot as top scorer, has been an outspoken opponent of what she's described as systemic gender inequality in the United States and Trump, vowing to never visit the White House. On Saturday, Rapinoe said that she believed that “not many, if any” of her teammates would visit the White House if they won the final against the Netherlands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Steve Hilton announces he's applying to become US citizen.

DOJ announces legal team shift over citizenship question on 2020 census.

Mariah Carey adds an interesting twist to the Bottle Cap Challenge.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Sprint-T-Mobile decision and CBS-Viacom talks may overshadow Sun Valley media confab.

Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs, exit equities sales by 2022.

Starbucks apologizes to Tempe police officers after incident at Arizona store.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

In his opening monologue for "The Next Revolution," Steve Hilton outlines how anti-American the modern Democratic Party has become.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

CLICK HERE to find out what's on Fox News today.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.