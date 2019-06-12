Trump, Biden jab each other in Iowa; Sanders to make case for Democratic socialism

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

Trump, Biden give preview of 2020 general election as they blast each other in Iowa

In what could be a preview of the 2020 general election campaign for the White House, both Joe Biden and President Trump took repeated, personal swipes at each other during dueling political events in different Iowa communities on Tuesday afternoon. Trump tore into Biden as “Sleepy Joe” and said the former vice president reminds him of running against “Crooked Hillary” in 2016. On the other side of the state, at about the same time, Biden said the Trump presidency “has got to end,” after labeling the president an “existential threat to America” earlier in the day.

The president hit Biden for visiting Iowa “once every two weeks,” mocking the former vice president for repeatedly mentioning his name. Meanwhile, Biden employed a similar line of attack. “One of my staff showed me that apparently he had my speech on -- on Air Force One,” Biden said at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant. “I guess he’s really fascinated with me. I find it fascinating.”

Sanders to make his case for Democratic socialism

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is expected to make a speech on Wednesday touting his idea of Democratic socialism, a system promising Medicare-for-all, free public college and a $15-per-hour minimum wage, all of which have caused Republicans to dismiss him as too far to the left. Sanders is expected to defend these ideals as the "unfinished business" necessary to restore America to Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal era if he's elected president in 2020. His campaign platform will largely hinge on the promise to address the growing wealth inequality and guarantee economic rights that he feels all American's are entitled to.

Jon Stewart shames lawmakers on behalf of 9/11 first responders

Jon Stewart slammed lawmakers who missed a hearing Tuesday on 9/11 victims' compensation fund and called on them to back up their words with actions and help American heroes who are still suffering today. The sparse attendance by lawmakers was "an embarrassment to the country and a stain on the institution" of Congress, Stewart said during the hearing, adding the "disrespect" shown to first responders now suffering from respiratory ailments and other illnesses, "is utterly unacceptable." Lawmakers from both parties said they support the bill and were monitoring the hearing amid other congressional business.

Still, the empty seats were unacceptable to Stewart. "That drove me nuts," the comedian said in an interview on "Shepard Smith Reporting." "They kept saying it's a 'sub-subcommittee.' There's still people on the sub-subcommittee that aren't here. Either 9/11 was a priority or it wasn't. But, your deeds have to at some point match your tweets and your words. Today it didn't."

Donald Trump Jr. to testify on Russia again

Donald Trump Jr. will testify Wednesday behind closed doors before the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee, Fox News has learned, as part of what the president has called an "unfair" effort to subject his son to yet another interview on Russia-related matters. Fox News is told that the interview will likely be relatively brief. Trump Jr. has already provided more than two dozen hours of testimony before Congress. The latest meeting comes after the committee's Republican chairman, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, subpoenaed him as part of the panel's Russia investigation.

Donald Jr's latest testimony comes as House Democrats on Tuesday passed a civil enforcement resolution that Democrats say effectively holds Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress. On Monday, a key Democrat-led committee postponed its own contempt vote and said the Justice Department was cooperating with its investigation.

US Women's World Cup team a bunch of sore winners?

The U.S. women's 13-0 shellacking of Thailand to kick off their Women's World Cup title defense on Tuesday inspired confidence. But it also came under criticism from some who felt the team showed poor sportsmanship by continuing to score and celebrate in front of an already-beaten opponent. "0.0 problem with the score line as this is THE tournament BUT celebrating goals (like #9) leaves a sour taste in my mouth like many of you, Tweeted Taylor Twellman, ESPN soccer analyst.

Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law.

Mini-AOC releases 're-election video' mocking the New York congresswoman.

US Congress members: A look at perks and pay.

Lawsuit aiming to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger filed by group of US state attorneys general.

Amazon surpasses Google, Apple as world's most valuable brand: report.

What Trump's new ethanol rules mean for you.

Sean Hannity slammed NBC over its decision to have "chief Russia conspiracy theorist" Rachel Maddow moderate part of the Democratic debates this month

