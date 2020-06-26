Trump, at Fox News town hall, says mail-in voting is 'biggest risk' to fair November election, says Dems are 'destroying our country'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump, at Fox News town hall, says mail-in voting is 'biggest risk' to fair election, says 'radical left' taking over Biden

President Trump's Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity on Thursday night presented a rare opportunity for the nation's commander-in-chief to answer questions coming directly from everyday Americans.

Town hall audience members in Green Bay, Wis., didn't hold back, asking the president about numerous topics, including mail-in voting, the recent rioting in America's cities -- and what Trump considered to be his greatest accomplishment since taking office.

Addressing one audience member's inquiry, Trump said he thought mail-in voting posed the “biggest risk” to a fair election come November.

“I think it’s the most important question I’ll be asked,” Trump said after the audience member wanted to know how the president will make sure the election is “free from fraudulent and absentee votes and mail-in ballots.”

Trump raised his concerns about states like California that plan to do an all-mail-in ballot election this fall because of coronavirus concerns. The president said mail-in ballots would raise questions about the integrity of the election.

Another audience member asked the president what the administration would do to keep the streets safe after the unrest in Wisconsin this week. The president responded by saying that if former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, were still running the state, it wouldn’t have happened. (Wisconsin's current governor is Tony Evers, a Democrat.)

“You happen to have a Democrat governor right now,” the president said. “Democrats think it’s wonderful that they’re destroying our country. It’s a very sick thing going on, nobody’s ever seen it.”

Trump also claimed the “radical left” was manipulating presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and would soon “take him over.” Click here for more on our top story.

- Trump says violence in Chicago, Baltimore, other US cities like 'living in hell,' in town hall

- Trump blasts Bolton, Seattle, Democrats in 'Hannity' interview

- Trump predicts coronavirus vaccine 'before the end of the year' as case count surges in parts of US

Coronavirus more likely to hospitalize or kill people with these 5 underlying conditions

As the coronavirus resurges in hotspots across the United States, health officials are doing everything they can to safeguard Americans who are most at risk of the disease.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital visits were six times higher among patients with underlying conditions, and those same patients were 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their counterparts without medical conditions.

These are the five highest-reported underlying conditions in patients with COVID-19:

1) Hypertension

2) Cardiovascular disease

3) Diabetes

4) Obesity

5) Chronic lung disease

Click here for more.

- CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list

- Texas man with coronavirus infects 17 relatives at surprise birthday party

- White House plan to cut federal funding for coronavirus testing sites sparks pushback

Biden 'greeted' by Trump fans, makes big gaffe, during campaign stop

It was hard to tell if Joe Biden or President Trump would be appearing in south central Pennsylvania on Thursday by the looks of crowds gathered near the presumptive Democratic nominee's campaign stop.

Pro-Trump supporters were out in force in Lancaster, holding Trump signs and chanting "Four more years!" and "U-S-A!" as they gathered roughly 100 yards from where Biden unveiled his proposals on health care.

At one point, a large semi-truck, bearing photos of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, pulled up outside a local recreational center where a pro-Trump crowd was assembled.

To make matters worse during the campaign stop, Biden also mistakenly claimed that 120 million people had died from the novel coronavirus -- overstating the number by about 100 times.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do,” Biden said Thursday. “Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

The U.S. has seen at least 124,000 deaths -- not millions -- from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, more than 488,824 fatalities from the virus have been reported.

Biden's comments were immediately questioned by Republicans and the Trump 2020 campaign team, as they called the former vice president "very confused." Click here for more.

- Ex-Baltimore mayor accuses BET founder of using Biden 'you ain't black' comment 'to be more divisive'

- Fox News Poll: Biden leads in Florida as Trump lags among seniors

House passes Dems' sweeping police-reform bill 1 day after Senate GOP bill stalls.

Lefty community swears off police, homeless camp moves in.

Trump executive order directs feds to prioritize skills over college degrees in hiring.

Florida officials fighting both coronavirus and West Nile: report.

Washington state murder victim ID'd after nearly 43 years, police say.

Amazon agrees to buy self-driving startup Zoox for over $1 billion: report.

Hackers targeted dozens of corporations, eight Fortune 500 companies: Symantec.

Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid coronavirus resurgence.

