Truck swerves off a road through patio, before landing in backyard swimming pool

A 49-year-old man drove a pickup truck into a Florida swimming pool after veering from the road to avoid hitting a disabled vehicle, according to a report.

Florida Highway Patrol said the truck burst through a yard and a screened-in patio before crashing into the backyard pool.

The driver was unharmed, and the truck’s bed and cab were not fully underwater.

FHP tweeted a picture of the truck’s front end trapped in the water.

“Drivers have to be alert for vehicles in the roadway,” FHP said.