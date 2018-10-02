Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Truck crashes into minimum wage protesters in Michigan, injuring several

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
Several people protesting for an increase in mimimum wage were hospitalized after a truck crashed into them early Tuesday morning. 

Several people were hospitalized after a car careened into a minimum wage protest in Flint, Michigan, Tuesday morning.

At least eight people were taken to the hospital after a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed into the group of #FightFor15 demonstrators, MLive.com reported.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gretchen Whitmer joined those protesting for a minimum wage increase for fast food employees Tuesday but was uninjured. She said in a tweet she was “incredibly sad that so many people were hurt.”

Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson said he didn’t believe any of the injuries were serious and does not think the crash was intentional, according to MLive.com.

“The end of the group was walking down the street when a red truck ... he almost acted like he didn’t see them,” Johnson said. “He ran right into them.”

Johnson said the driver “seemed pretty shaken up.” The driver is cooperating with authorities and is not in custody, WEYI-TV reported.

FAST FOOD WORKERS SETTO PROTEST IN PUSH FOR $15 MINIMUM WAGE

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Dort Highway. After hitting the group of people, the truck swerved into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Consumers Energy vehicle, according to MLive.com.

“This morning workers gathered together, with their union, to peacefully protest for a living wage,” Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement to WEYI, adding her “thoughts and prayers” are with those hit by the car.

About 1,000 fast food workers were expected to strike for higher wages and more union rights Tuesday in Detroit and Flint, the Detroit Free Press reported.

