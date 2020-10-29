Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm
Published

Zeta sweeps through South with damaging winds, flooding rains on path to Northeast

Severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes in the Carolinas and Virginia

By Janice Dean, Travis Fedschun | Fox News
The eastern half of the country is in for a soaker Thursday with Tropical Storm Zeta racing up into the Northeast as the storm brings damaging winds and heavy rains across the South

Zeta is now racing over the Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic and then into the Northeast later in the day as it loses its tropical characteristics.

The tropical storm is still packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph as it's located over northern Georgia, racing to the northeast at 40 mph.

HURRICANE ZETA DRIVES INLAND, KILLS 1, KNOCKS OUT POWER TO HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS IN LA., MISS.

The storm will continue to bring very strong winds east and south of its track, which could bring damage along the way.

People look at a downed part of a tree after Hurricane Zeta made landfall, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in New Orleans. 

People look at a downed part of a tree after Hurricane Zeta made landfall, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in New Orleans.  (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) notes that damaging winds in Alabama and Georgia will shift into eastern Tennessee, the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia.

The forecast track of Zeta.

The forecast track of Zeta. (Fox News)

"Wind gusts could be especially severe across the southern Appalachian Mountains," the NHC said.

The peak wind gusts reported as Hurricane Zeta roared ashore.

The peak wind gusts reported as Hurricane Zeta roared ashore.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible, including brief tornadoes to the east of the center of Zeta.

LIVE UPDATES: ZETA WEAKENS OVER ALABAMA, STORM LEAVES AT LEAST 2 DEAD

A tornado or two is possible later throughout the day over the Carolinas and southern Virginia.
 

Flood advisories stretch through the Northeast as Zeta moves up the East Coast.

Flood advisories stretch through the Northeast as Zeta moves up the East Coast. (Fox News)

Heavy rain will also spread across a wide swath of the East with some areas receiving between 1 to 3 inches. Flash flooding will be possible in some areas.

Forecast rain amounts as Zeta moves north.

Forecast rain amounts as Zeta moves north. (Fox News)

Zeta was the fifth storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year.

Zeta was the fifth storm to make landfall in Louisiana in 2020, setting a new record.

Zeta was the fifth storm to make landfall in Louisiana in 2020, setting a new record. (Fox News)

That set a new record, eclipsing the old record of four storms set back in 2002, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach.

The path of Hurricane Zeta.

The path of Hurricane Zeta. (Fox News)

A system that brought a historic ice storm over the Southern and Central Plains is helping steer Zeta over land and up the East Coast. 

As Zeta reaches the Northeast, a strong upper-level low will also be moving in that will strengthen off the coast.  

The national forecast for Oct. 29, 2020.

The national forecast for Oct. 29, 2020. (Fox News)

This will bring rough weather conditions into Friday with accumulating snow across interior sections of the Northeast and New England. 

Zeta will interact with another system, bringing snow to the Northeast.

Zeta will interact with another system, bringing snow to the Northeast. (Fox News)

Much more tranquil weather will return by later on Friday as the entire storm complex exits into the Atlantic, making for calm conditions for Halloween.

