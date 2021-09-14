Tropical Storm Nicholas hits Gulf Coast as severe thunderstorms possible over Central Plains to the Northeast

Nicholas made landfall across the central Texas coast early Tuesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm is forecast to weaken, but not move very much, bringing torrential rainfall to Texas and Louisiana.

A high risk of excessive rainfall for southwest Louisiana is not good news for an area that was hit very hard by Hurricane Ida just two weeks ago.

Over a foot of rain – with isolated totals of up to 20 inches of rain – is possible.

HURRICANE OLAF HITS MEXICO'S LOS CABOS RESORTS AT CATEGORY 2

Meanwhile, a wide swath of 5-10 inches of rain will extend inland from far-East Texas across the central Gulf Coast.

Some tropical tornadoes, storm surge and gusty winds will also be dangerous especially east of the center of circulation.

In other weather news, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from the Central Plains to the Northeast along a frontal boundary bringing the risk for hail, damaging winds, an isolated tornado and heavy rain.

Temperatures remain above average for much of the U.S.