Mindy makes landfall in Florida as western states feel the heat

Mindy is projected to bring rain to southeastern states

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for September 9 Video

National weather forecast for September 9

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall across the Florida Panhandle late Wednesday night. 

The storm is forecast to bring 2-4 inches of rain from the Florida Panhandle and northern Florida through southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday, with the potential for isolated totals of more than 6 inches. 

Tropical Depression Mindy makes landfall

Tropical Depression Mindy makes landfall (Credit: Fox News)

A few isolated, brief tornadoes are also possible.  

Mindy is projected to move off the southeastern coast into the Atlantic and dissipate in a few days as it shifts away from the U.S.

Storm reports in the past 24 hours

Storm reports in the past 24 hours (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a cold front moving across the Northeast will bring showers and some thunderstorms with localized flooding on Thursday.  

In addition, excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are expanding across the West, including California and the Southwest

Western heat advisories

Western heat advisories (Credit: Fox News)

The hot and dry conditions will not help the ongoing long-term drought across the region and the 80 large wildfires currently burning.

All of this comes as Hurricane Larry is holding steady as a strong Category 2 storm and will pass east of Bermuda on Thursday. 

Hurricane Larry moves near Bermuda

Hurricane Larry moves near Bermuda (Credit: Fox News)

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the island as tropical storm conditions are likely.  

Heavy surf and high rip current risk will continue across East Coast beaches through the end of the week as swells from Larry reach the coast.   

