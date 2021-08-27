Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Tropical Storm Ida could be a 'worst-case scenario' for Louisiana, Gulf Coast as heat continues across US

The storm is expected to bring surge, wind and flooding impacts

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for August 27 Video

National weather forecast for August 27

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Tropical Storm Ida has gotten stronger and the National Hurricane Center has said it will become a category 3, or a major hurricane, before it's expected to make landfall just west of New Orleans.   

TROPICAL STORM IDA NEARS LOUISIANA, PROMPTING GOVERNOR'S EMERGENCY DECLARATION

This could be a worst-case scenario for this area, but there is still some time to fine-tune the forecast.  

Most reliable forecast models have the system moving into the coast of Louisiana, but how bad this storm will be for New Orleans is dependent upon where its center comes ashore.

Tropical Storm Ida path as of Friday, August 27, 2021.

Tropical Storm Ida path as of Friday, August 27, 2021.

Louisiana and the central and northern Gulf Coast from Upper Texas to the Florida Panhandle should monitor forecast updates over the next several days as surge, wind and flooding impacts could arrive in the timeframe from Sunday to Monday.

CALIFORNIA FIRES CLOSE IN ON COMMUNITIES AS SMOKE CHOKES LAKE TAHOE

A stalled frontal boundary will set the stage for several rounds of severe weather across the Midwest this evening through Saturday.  

Heat across the U.S.

Heat across the U.S.

Damaging winds and heavy downpours and flooding are the primary concerns, but some large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.  

Heat Advisories remain in effect across the Mississippi River Valley and Northeast through Friday, as heat and humidity continue.  

Meanwhile, Excessive Heat Warnings are also in effect through at least Friday across the Desert Southwest as highs climb above 110 degrees.  

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money