Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane: Here’s where it’s heading

Storm to approach Northeast Sunday afternoon

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for August 20 Video

National weather forecast for August 20

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday.  

The storm will move north just offshore along the east coast before approaching the Northeast on Sunday afternoon.  

The cone of uncertainty brings possible storm tracks from eastern Long Island across coastal Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.  

The current path of Tropical Storm Henri. 

The current path of Tropical Storm Henri.  (Fox News)

2 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN NORTH CAROLINA RIP TIDES 

As a result, a hurricane watch has been issued along that stretch of coast.  

Storm surge forecasts range from 1 to 5 feet depending on the eventual path of the storm. 

Tropical storm force winds will likely arrive in these regions beginning Sunday morning.  

Henri may produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches over southern New England Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 8 inches.  

Finally, swells generated by Henri should increase across much of the east coast of the U.S. today into the weekend.  

The threat of severe weather on Friday.

The threat of severe weather on Friday. (Fox News)

These swells could produce dangerous surf and rip current conditions.  

Otherwise, severe storms are forecast in the Plains and Midwest on Friday afternoon and night. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The storm prediction center has issued a slight risk for severe storms along a strong cold front.  

The main concerns are large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. 

Your Money