Tropical Storm Eta turns Florida streets into rivers, Lamborghini spotted as 'submarine'

A lingering Tropical Storm Eta drifted away from South Florida on Tuesday, where the storm unleashed drenching rain that left one luxury sports car driver facing flooded roadways.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Eta is now located just off the coast of western Cuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph as it slowly drifts southward at 5 mph.

"This is a weakening tropical system, that's the good news," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends."

The storm will slowly move northward over the next few days and make another landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast.

Eta has weakened and its track has shifted west. It's not expected to be a hurricane, but states from Texas to Florida will still have to monitor the trajectory.

"Still going to have to monitor over the next few days as it comes very closer and makes potentially another landfall along the Gulf Coast, anywhere from Texas through the Florida Panhandle, you need to watch this," Dean said.

The lingering storm is still sending rain into portions of South Florida after drenching the region on Monday.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible throughout the day on Tuesday, making isolated maximum storm total accumulations of up to 20 inches.

The 28th named storm dumped drenching rainfall over Miami and densely populated neighborhoods along the coast.

Drivers struggled to get around flooded streets in Miami, with dozens of service calls reported by motorists who got stuck.

A Lamborghini driver was spotted Sunday night as the storm made landfall taking the luxury sports car through flooded streets.

"Lamborghini or Submarine?" one man commented after spotting the vehicle on WSVN-TV wading through the water. Waves could be seen shrouding the hood and then surrounding the sides as the yellow vehicle sped through the floodwaters.

Extensive flooding stalled vehicles, seeped into homes, and turned residential streets into canals. Photos from a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue drone show neighborhoods flooded out by the storm.

“I’ve been here 25 years. I have never seen anything like this before in my life,” one woman in western Fort Lauderdale told WSVN-TV. “Twenty-five years living in Melrose, and this is what we get. No help.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis called the deluge a "100-year rain event," unlike the heavy tropical rains that are common in South Florida during summer.

“Once the ground becomes saturated, there’s really no place for the water to go,” Trantalis said.

There were no reported deaths in Florida but firefighters pulled a person from a car that had driven into a canal Sunday night in Lauderhill, north of Miami. The patient was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

"It’s very bad. In the last 20 years, I've never seen anything like that," Tito Carvalho, who owns a car stereo business in Fort Lauderdale, told the Associated Press. He estimated the water was 3-feet deep in some places.

The heavy rain also damaged one of the state’s largest COVID-19 testing sites, at Miami-Dade County’s Hard Rock Stadium, officials said.

The site was expected to be closed until Wednesday or Thursday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Twitter that Floridians should monitor the storm over the coming days.

"While this storm has moved offshore, it could still bring dangerous conditions to the Gulf Coast at the end of this week," he tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.