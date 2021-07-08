Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Elsa latest: Here’s where the tropical storm is heading next

Tropical Storm Warnings in effect along East Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Tropical Storm Elsa brings heavy rain, strong gusts as it moves up eastern seaboard Video

Tropical Storm Elsa brings heavy rain, strong gusts as it moves up eastern seaboard

Tornado watches in effect for the Carolinas. Janice Dean with your Foxcast.

Tropical Storm Elsa officially made landfall late Wednesday morning along the Big Bend region in Florida with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.   

The storm has lost a bit of energy, but will remain intact for the most part spreading rain, wind, and the possibility of tornadoes up through the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts.  

Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the southeast coast while tropical storm watches are now posted up the East Coast to New England as gusts over 40 mph will be possible through Friday. 

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall Wednesday in Cedar Key, Fla.

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall Wednesday in Cedar Key, Fla. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a slow-moving system along the Texas coast will bring very heavy rain to south Texas.   

Rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches will be possible with isolated amounts of more than 10 inches. 

The ongoing heat remains a big story over the Great Basin and Southwest.  

Excessive heat warnings are still up with dangerous conditions lasting through the weekend and into next week. 

Your Money