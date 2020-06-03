Tropical Storm Cristobal lashes Mexico, Gulf Coast states likely to have impacts by next week

The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is bringing life-threatening flooding to Mexico and Central America, and possible problems to the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is the third named storm so far in a very active season, which officially just began Monday.

There are as many as 13 to 19 named storms predicted during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

Six to 10 of those could develop into hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six could become major hurricanes, capable of devastating damage.

Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, it had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving southeast only at around 3 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Cristobal is about 20 miles west of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico, after making landfall in the state of Campeche, Mexico.

"Reports from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall near Atasta, Mexico, just to the west of Ciudad del Carmen," the NHC said Wednesday morning.

The storm will meander around the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through Friday.

It is expected to spread torrential rain to southern Mexico and Central America, causing possibly deadly flooding and landslides.

The region may get between 10 to 30 inches of rain.

The center of the storm is forecast to make landfall Wednesday before heading back over the Bay of Campeche Thursday night and Friday.

It is then forecast to move north and possibly impact the U.S. Gulf Coast late Sunday into Monday.

The NHC predicts Cristobal could move inland as a tropical storm or even a minimal hurricane.

Heavy rain and high surf are threats to be on alert for going forward.

Those who live anywhere from Texas to Florida will need to watch the latest forecasts for Cristobal.

