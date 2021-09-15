Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Depression Nicholas will bring flood threats as wildfire danger continues throughout US West

An isolated tornado from the storm is also possible

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Tropical Depression Nicholas slows to a crawl over Louisiana Video

Tropical Depression Nicholas slows to a crawl over Louisiana

Louisiana now under a state of emergency. Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean with the latest storm update.

What's left of Tropical Depression Nicholas will still bring a tremendous flood threat across Louisiana and the northern Gulf Coast.   

TROPICAL STORM NICHOLAS IMPACTS GULF COAST STATES, ANOTHER DISTURBANCE BEING MONITORED

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect from far southeastern Texas through Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.   

Tropical Depression Nicholas

Tropical Depression Nicholas (Credit: Fox News)

An isolated tornado is also possible.   

FUTURE OF REMOTE LOUISIANA COMMUNITY UNCERTAIN AFTER MASS DEVASTATION FROM HURRICANE IDA

Scattered strong to severe storms will sweep into the Northeast with the risk of damaging winds, some hail and another isolated tornado.

Severe weather threats in the Northeast

Severe weather threats in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the wildfire danger continues from Idaho and Wyoming into Montana.  

Smoke from ongoing fires is spreading eastward, bringing hazy skies and poor air quality.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

