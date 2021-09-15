Tropical Depression Nicholas will bring flood threats as wildfire danger continues throughout US West

What's left of Tropical Depression Nicholas will still bring a tremendous flood threat across Louisiana and the northern Gulf Coast.

TROPICAL STORM NICHOLAS IMPACTS GULF COAST STATES, ANOTHER DISTURBANCE BEING MONITORED

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect from far southeastern Texas through Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

An isolated tornado is also possible.

Scattered strong to severe storms will sweep into the Northeast with the risk of damaging winds, some hail and another isolated tornado.

Meanwhile, the wildfire danger continues from Idaho and Wyoming into Montana.

Smoke from ongoing fires is spreading eastward, bringing hazy skies and poor air quality.