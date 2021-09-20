Tropical Cyclone Nicholas remnants pose heavy rain, flood threats

Despite originally making landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane in Texas early last week, the now remnants of Tropical Cyclone Nicholas continue to pose a heavy rainfall and flash flooding threat Monday.

Moisture will target portions of the Tennessee and lower Ohio valleys and the southern Appalachians.

Additionally, some onshore winds off the Southeast coast will bring more moisture to the system, supporting heavy rains and flooding along the South Carolina and Georgia coasts.

This flood risk will move into North Carolina by Tuesday.

In the tropics, two new systems have formed. Tropical Storm Peter is located just east of the Leeward Islands and is expected to pass just to their north on Monday and Tuesday. Peter should weaken by midweek. Landfall is not currently forecast.

Even further west, Tropical Storm Rose will also weaken by midweek. This storm is not a threat for landfall.