CRIME
Published

Triplet says he accidentally killed brother while cooking

Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) -- A Georgia triplet accused of fatally stabbing one of his brothers says the stabbing was a mistake and he only meant to hug his brother.

News outlets report 36-year-old Kenneth Jernigan made his first court appearance Thursday after telling police he accidentally killed his brother, Kevin Jernigan. Jernigan was charged last week with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Columbus Police Department Cpl. Matt Sitler says Kenneth Jernigan told officers they were in the kitchen making food when he went to hug Kevin Jernigan, but instead stabbed him.

Sitler says the evidence doesn't support Kenneth Jernigan's story. Sitler says autopsy results are still pending.

The third brother, Keith Jernigan, testified that he didn't witness the stabbing.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.