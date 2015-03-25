Trial begins in case of newborn twins smothered by mother; Tenn. woman faces murder charges

The trial of a Tennessee woman accused of smothering her newborn twins is under way, and both sides agree that the defendant made no preparations for the babies' births.

In court Tuesday, attorneys described how 26-year-old Lindsey Lowe sought no prenatal care and bought no diapers or other supplies before giving birth to the boys at home on Sept. 12, 2011.

Prosecutors suggested that Lowe's lack of preparations showed she never intended for the babies to live.

But defense attorneys argued that Lowe had blocked the pregnancy from her mind, saying she didn't even know what was happening when she started to give birth.

Lowe told officers she smothered the babies after they were born, but defense attorneys suggested that idea was planted by police.