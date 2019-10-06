Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Transformer explosion at Southern California Oktoberfest celebration injures 4

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A transformer reportedly exploded at a Southern California Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday night, resulting in injuries to two firefighters and two civilians, according to reports.

A fireball could be seen ballooning near the Old World Village restaurant in Huntington Beach around 8 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing at least three explosions, according to The Los Angeles Times.

EXPLOSION AT RUSSIAN RESEARCH LAB THAT STORES SMALLPOX VIRUS: OFFICIALS

The restaurant was evacuated.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said all of the injuries were minor.

Officials said an underground electrical vault exploded, but they were still investigating the cause.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Hundreds of customers were left without power after the explosion, The Times reported.

Huntington Beach is about 37 miles south of Los Angeles.