Texas
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

Train collides in Texas with 18-wheeler

The train was carrying petroleum and the collision created a large explosion

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A train collided with an 18-wheeler outside Cameron, Texas, on Tuesday morning, police confirmed to Fox News.

The train, which was carrying oil tankers, exploded as a result of the crash, and authorities have labeled the crash a hazmat situation, according to the Cameron Police Department.

Police first received communication about the crash around 6:45 a.m. CT and sent out mutual aid to first responders at the scene.

Both the train conductor and truck driver survived the crash without major injuries, local news outlet KXXV reported.

Cameron, Texas train derailment. (Chief Lonnie Gosch/Cameron Police Dept.)

Cameron, Texas train derailment. (Chief Lonnie Gosch/Cameron Police Dept.) (Chief Lonnie Gosch/Cameron Police Dept.)

Milam County Sheriff Chris White will be sharing more information about the collision later this morning.

Police are evacuating nearby houses and telling people in the area to avoid Highway 90.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

