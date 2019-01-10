Freight train derails into backyard, narrowly missing house

A freight train flew off the rails in the center of a small North Texas town Wednesday morning, smashing into a resident's backyard and just narrowly missing his house, reports said.

Seven of the Union Pacific cargo train's 13 empty rail cars overturned in Aubrey, about 50 miles north of Dallas, Fox 4 Dallas reported. The locomotive remained upright.

The train derailed into Rick Huckabee's yard, where it knocked down a tree that fell and damaged a portion of his roof, Fox 4 reported.

“I just called my wife and told her we had a train in the backyard,” he told the station. “We’re fortunate. It didn’t really tear up anything we can’t fix, except for that tree."

City Administrator Mark Kaiser said there were no injuries or damage to any structures, but an empty freight car punched through a resident’s backyard fence by about 4 feet.

Union Pacific officials don’t know yet what caused the derailment, which closed the rail line between Fort Worth and McAlester, Oklahoma, until Thursday.

