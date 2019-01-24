Expand / Collapse search
Tractor-trailer crash in Indiana causes oranges to spill across highway

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Oranges spilled out across Interstate 70 in Indiana after a crash.

Orange you glad you weren’t in this mess?

Interstate 70 in Indiana was briefly shut down Monday night after two tractor-trailers collided, causing hundreds of oranges to be spilled, with many of them getting smashed across the road.

The Knightstown Wayne Township Fire Department posted pictures of the incident on their Facebook page. The photos showed the oranges alongside the damaged vehicles.

Fire crews rushed to inspect the scene. No one was injured.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

