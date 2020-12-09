Businesses on same street, opposite sides of state line, face split COVID-19 restrictions

Business owners in Bristol, Va., are quarreling over coronavirus lockdown restrictions that do not apply to establishments on the other side of the street, which are technically located in Tennessee.

A state line runs directly through downtown Bristol, divvying up the neighboring states, and with it, the guidelines in place in either state to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses have to comply with different rules depending on which side of the street they're on, and Ralph Northam, the Democratic governor of Virginia, is expected to announce even further restrictions on Thursday.

"It would be aggravating to see one side, like literally across the street, be able to do anything and us being closed because that's not going to help at all," Len Cook, the owner of Champion Striking and Fitness Center, told Fox News.

Cook added that gym attendees doing close contact exercises are required to wear a mask. He worries that his business might be forced to close in the coming weeks, as the pandemic worsens.

Meanwhile, in Sullivan County, where Bristol, Tenn., is located, similar restrictions have not been enacted.

For example, on-site alcohol sales have a curfew of 10 p.m. in Virginia, while Tennesee bars and establishments selling liquor can stay open much later.

Virginia has also reduced the number of people allowed at both indoor and outdoor gatherings from 250 to 25 people; that’s not the case in Tennessee.

On Wednesday 4,398 new cases were reported in Virginia, an all-time daily high for the state.

Local hospitals reported more than 44,000 new cases in the last week alone -- a staggering 25% jump.

"In our border communities, people routinely cross state lines to work, shop, and visit their families. what happens in these states directly affects us," Northam said during a press conference.

Constituents are hoping that the lawmakers from both states will come together to make unified changes to restrictions, as business owners in Virginia worry they'll lose business to Tennessee.

"A lot of business leaders step up to do things, to have very frank conversations through PSA's and other things to encourage people, be responsible for yourselves, for your family," Beth Rhinehart, the President of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce told Fox News.

"When one side loses business, everybody here loses business," she said.