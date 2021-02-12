Tourist sues Las Vegas hypnotist, claims he was injured during show at Planet Hollywood Resort

An Arizona tourist who says he was injured during a popular Las Vegas hypnotist's show filed a lawsuit last week seeking compensation for thousands of dollars' worth of medical bills.

Kevin Casselbury, of Scottsdale, was reportedly placed under a trance on Feb. 10, 2019, while attending the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis Show held at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

According to the complaint, which was filed in the Clark County District Court and has since been seen by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Casselbury said Savard had "failed to warn Mr. Casselbury that an unreasonably dangerous condition existed" inside the theater.

While the lawsuit does not detail how Casselbury was injured, he claimed the staff was liable and that the injuries he suffered resulted in medical care and treatment costs upward of $47,000.

Savard's performance involves volunteers who agree to be hypnotized on stage for the amusement of the onlooking crowd.

On his website, Savard explains that his volunteers are "real people" who "want to experience the phenomenon of hypnosis and have taken the opportunity to volunteer to go up on stage."

"At the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis show, no one is forced to volunteer. However, if you would like to volunteer, about [five] minutes into the show, Marc will ask all audience members who are interested in volunteering to come up on stage. This will be your opportunity to volunteer if you choose to do so," the site reads.

In addition, it notes that while "everyone" can be hypnotized, "some people are more susceptible to hypnosis than others" and some "may not go into a deep state of hypnosis" when volunteering on stage.

"Defendants negligently failed to control, supervise and maintain the premises inside the theater ... which resulted in Mr. Casselbury’s injuries," Casselbury’s attorney, Leila Hale, reportedly wrote.

Casselbury has also named Savard's company, the V Theater Group, Miracle Mile Shops, and Planet Hollywood Resort in the suit.

Planet Hollywood Resort has produced the show since 2007, according to an interview Savard did with CYInterview.

Savard told Fox News on Friday that he had not yet seen the claim and did not have enough information to comment.

Fox News has reached out to Caesars Entertainment, Hale Injury Law, and Miracle Mile Shops for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.