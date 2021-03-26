Tornadoes confirmed across Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee; more bad weather possible Saturday

A number of tornadoes tore through the South Thursday, smashing up communities and killing at least six.

The National Weather Service warned of severe weather, hail and tornadoes across much of the South Thursday and Friday. And more in some places into the weekend.

An EF-2 tornado struck Wayne County in Tennessee with winds of up to 130 mph – as straight-line winds reached 85 mph in East Nashville and Portland. Forecasters were still warning of possibly flooding in the state into Saturday morning. More storms are expected to arrive throughout the day, according to the Weather Service.

ALABAMA TORNADO KILLS 5, LEAVES OTHERS INJURED AS STORMS RIP THROUGH MID-SOUTH

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter that local K-9 units were responding to a house that had been blown off its foundation in case anyone was trapped inside.

City emergency officials also said several tornado warning sirens had experienced malfunctions, and three had to be manually activated to warn residents of the looming danger.

Alabama saw an estimated eight tornadoes and at least two struck Georgia, and authorities were still surveying storm damage Friday evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist John De Block blamed the higher number on "supercell" thunderstorms.

An EF-4 tornado struck Newnan, Ga., about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, authorities said – carrying winds of up to 170 mph. At least one unidentified person died there.

Five other people were confirmed to have been killed in Calhoun County, Ala., including three people in the same family.

Photos from stricken communities across the region showed torn-off rooftops, debris strewn across lawns and parking lots, and many downed trees and power lines.

The Associated Press reported that the air in Newnan smelled like pine as residents cut through debris with chainsaws as part of the cleanup.

Authorities also reported flooding in parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and the Carolinas. And an Alabama police officer was struck by lightning Thursday while putting out a barricade to keep drivers off of a flooded road in Florence.

As of Friday evening, more than 100,000 people remained without power across the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks blackouts.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki expressed condolences to the victims Friday and said the Biden administration was in touch with state and local leaders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.