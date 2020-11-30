Tornado watch issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia until 7 p.m. EST Monday.

In addition to possible tornadoes, forecasters warned that scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible, along with isolated hail up to the size of small marbles.

A storm system was pushing rain and severe weather along the East Coast Monday.

TORNADO HITS FLORIDA COUNTY, DOWNING TREES AND POWER LINES

Early on Monday, a tornado hit Madison County in northern Florida, downing trees and power lines.

The storm arrived on the day that marks the official end of the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters say that we may see even more activity.

“Nature has other plans on this final ‘official’ day of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season,” tweeted the National Weather Service. “An area of low pressure near the Madeira Islands could acquire enough subtropical characteristics in the next few days to keep the record season going.”

