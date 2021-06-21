Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Tornado touches down in Chicago suburbs; damages homes, knocks out power

There have been no reports of any serious injuries or fatalities

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A tornado touched down in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville and Woodridge in the overnight hours causing severe damage to some of the homes in the area.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that there was also significant damage in South Haven, Indiana. The website pointed to social media posts that showed extensive damage to cars and rooftops in the area.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries or fatalities.  As of midnight, ComEd reported that 34,000 customers were without power, Fox 32 reported. 

"We have no power at all. I’m sitting in the dark waiting to hear back about what’s going on and gathering reports," Gina Cunningham, the mayor of Woodridge, said early Monday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The paper said the tornado struck at about 11:11 p.m. on Sunday. 

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money