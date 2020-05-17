Tornado reported in Texas town where businesses, nursing home damaged

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A community in North Texas is picking up the pieces after an apparent tornado leveled buildings and damaged a nursing home.

Extensive damage was reported Saturday after a severe storm moved through the town of Malakoff, about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.

The National Weather Service had issued flash flood warnings for the region due to heavy rain. Meteorologists at FOX4 said the gusty storms that developed east of Dallas were able to produce "brief spin-ups."

In Malakoff, trees were uprooted by strong winds and several buildings were leveled.

M-Propane, a business in Malakoff, suffered a direct hit by the apparent twister, sustaining major damage to its building.

"There have been rumors going around saying that our company has exploded. M propane did not explode we were hit by a tornado," the company said on Facebook. "We will be still serving our community from home."

The Cedar Lake Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center said on Facebook there was “lots of damage to the rehab building and lots of roof damage but residents and staff are safe.”

“It is a miracle,” the nursing home stated.

Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Robert told KLTV-TV that no one was killed or injured in the storm.

Photos obtained by WFAA appear to show the tornado as it crossed into the town.

The NWS office in the Dallas/Fort Worth told KLTV they may send out a team Sunday to assess the damage in Malakoff and determine whether the tornado sightings can be confirmed.

The same system caused a waterspout to form over Lake Wright Patman near Texarkana, Texas, officials said.

The Texas Game Warden’s official Twitter account posted a video of the waterspout on Saturday.

“Remember to stay weather wise when planning a boating trip this time of year. Here is a video of some severe weather crossing Lake Wright Patman caught by a local Game Warden," the agency said.