Images of destruction: Tornado Strikes Jefferson City
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
A destroyed sign for a car wash is seen in tornado-hit Jefferson City, Mo., Thursday. The heavily damaged gas station is at the background. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Plastic chairs lie in the road and metal from a damaged gas station roof is twisted around a downed power line in Jefferson City, Mo., Thursday. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
This image posted on the Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. Mo., Thursday. (Stechshultsy via AP)
This image posted on the Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. .(Stechshultsy via AP)
This image provided by John Dolson shows the damage of a car dealership in Jefferson City. (John Dolson via AP)
A car is trapped under the fallen metal roof of the Break Time gas station and convenience store. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Another image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy showing tornado-hit Jefferson City.(Stechshultsy via AP)
The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City stands bent from a tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Another image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado damage. (Stechshultsy via AP)
Downed power lines stretch into a street in Jefferson City. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
