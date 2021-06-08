Crazy pictures, video show moment a tornado touched down in northern Colorado

Wild video and images posted to social media show the moment a tornado touched down in northern Colorado on Monday afternoon.

The twister was spotted spinning near Platteville until the early evening and residents captured a dark, foreboding column over Weld County fields and structures.

Photos showed debris littering the ground in the aftermath and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said there was a "slight risk" of severe weather again on Tuesday afternoon along northern border areas, with threats including large hail, damaging winds and a possible isolated tornado.

The agency had issued a tornado warning in Platteville on Monday through 6 p.m. MT.

"This tornado is still on the ground. Moving just to the west of Platteville, or ESE of Mead. Take cover now if in this area!" it warned at 5:20 p.m. MT.

In a tweet, the Denver International Airport wrote that "nearby tornado warnings and weather" were "causing departure and arrival delays."

One social media user responded to an NWS Boulder tweet with a photo that appeared to show the tornado near the airport's tarmac.

The Weld County Government Twitter also posted updates, assuring that the Office of Emergency Management was working with local law enforcement to gather information on the damage from the tornado.

"Area tornado traveled was between Highway 66 and Weld County Road 42 between WCR 17 and 13. As of now only aware of one damaged home – fire caused by downed powerline," it said.

By 6:02 p.m. MT, the warning had expired.

"Warning has expired: no longer rotation in that storm. Initially, appears the tornado touched down north of Firestone & moved to 3WNW of Platteville. Power poles & lines taken down near Highway 66 & County Rd 21," NWS Boulder said in an update.

Later that night, the agency said it would conduct a damage survey on Tuesday to determine the tornado's track, intensity and damage.

No injuries had been reported at the time of reporting, however, FOX13 noted Platteville authorities said livestock had been killed.