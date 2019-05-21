Expand / Collapse search
Tornado
Published

Tornado spotted near Tulsa airport, water rescues reported across Oklahoma as severe threat shifts east

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A powerful storm system that delivered dozens of tornado sightings across the Southern Plains spawned a confirmed twister Tuesday morning near Tulsa International Airport, as highways across Oklahoma remained closed due to floodwaters.

The National Weather Service's Tulsa Office said the confirmed tornado was reported around 6:37 a.m. over the airport and moving northeast at 50 mph.

"Take shelter now!" the NWS office warned on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but tornado warnings remained in effect in many parts of the state. The severe weather threat is expected to continue as the storms move east during the day.

"Severe storms have continued overnight across the Plains, and today the threat shifts eastward to eastern portions of the Plains and the Mississippi River Valley," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said Tuesday "Large hail, damaging winds, flooding, and more tornadoes are possible through tonight."

The threat of severe weather and tornadoes on Tuesday includes parts of Missouri and Arkansas.

A tornado watch was in effect for east-central and northeastern Oklahoma and parts of Arkansas until noon Tuesday.

A tornado watch was posted across parts of Oklahoma and into Arkansas as severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday.

The NWS's Storm Prediction Center said a bowing line of thunderstorms poses a "damaging-wind and tornado threat."

Heavy rain has fallen across Oklahoma, causing flash floods and evacuations.

Besides the severe weather, the storms brought a deluge of rain, causing the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to shut down Interstate 40 in El Reno, about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City, because of high water Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service said up to five inches of rain had fallen since Monday.

"This water is very, very dangerous," Fox News' Aishah Hasnie said on "FOX & Friends" from Oklahoma City. "A dangerous situation for much of the city here as there continues a flash flood warning. Also, power has been out in many areas across the city, and there could be downed power lines in that water as well."

Flooding could be seen west of Oklahoma City after a storm system brought severe weather and heavy rains Monday night into Tuesday.

Multiple road closures were reported in El Reno, Choctaw and Del City, with water rescues also ongoing.

In El Reno, city officials opened a temporary shelter and closed schools after 7 inches of rain fell in just a few hours, FOX25 reported.

In Stillwater, home to Oklahoma State University, emergency responders were rescuing people from their homes after the area was besieged by high water.

A pickup truck drives on a flooded street in Enid, Okla., Monday, May 20, 2019.

The Storm Prediction Center had warned of an unusually high risk for severe weather Monday for parts of Oklahoma and Texas. Damage was reported in many areas Monday night, including the town of Mangum, but no deaths have been reported.

This image made from video provided by KWTV-KOTV shows two funnel clouds formed in Crescent, Okla., Monday, May 20, 2019.

Glynadee Edwards, the Greer County emergency management director, told the Associated Press that some homes in Mangum incurred roof damage and the high school's agriculture barn was destroyed, but the livestock survived.

"The pigs are walking around wondering what happened to their house," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

