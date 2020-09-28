Tornado touches down on Myrtle Beach oceanfront, sends beach chairs flying

Beachgoers got a surprise on Friday when a tornado briefly touched down on the oceanfront in Myrtle Beach.

The twister touched down around 3:30 p.m. near 74th Avenue North, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service (NWS) said the twister was found to be an EF-0 tornado, with winds of 75 mph while on the beach.

WATERSPOUT SLIDES UP SOUTH FLORIDA BEACH

While the area was not under a tornado warning at the time, the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta were moving over the area.

"Tropical remnants (like Beta) have histories of producing brief tornadoes. While radar is a great life-saving tool, it has limitations," the NWS tweeted. "Brief tornadoes often occur between radar scans."

Videos posted to social media show the tornado making its way up the beach, tossing beach chairs and umbrellas

(WARNING: Graphic language)

Fire officials shared photos of debris that littered the beachfront area after the twister blasted through.

"Please be careful around this area as there may be debris and other damage in the area," the fire department tweeted.

ISAIAS TRIGGERED DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK WHILE ROARING UP EAST COAST THAT BROKE RECORDS

Landon Beard, a lifeguard in the area, told WBTW-TV that people saw the twister and "stared running off the beach"

“I turn around and it’s on the shore picking up our boxes about a hundred feet out of the air," he told the television station. "Everybody including me just ran straight off the beach."

According to Beard, only equipment and chairs from hotels were damaged. No injures were reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

While still in peak hurricane season, no tropical cyclones are forecast in the next five days in the Atlantic basin.

Heavy rainfall will spread to the East Coast by Tuesday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected from the Carolinas to New England on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Adam Klotz contributed to this report.