Tornado in El Reno, Oklahoma; fatalities feared: report

Severe damage, including fatalities, was feared after a fierce tornado struck in El Reno, Okla., on Saturday night, according to reports.

A hotel in the community was “leveled” according to a reporter at the scene representing Oklahoma City’s KWTV-TV.

A local official said an unknown number of fatalities occurred at the site, and that “victims are being pulled from the rubble,” the station reported.

Multiple people remained unaccounted for, Oklahoma City's KFOR-TV reported.

El Reno is a city of about 16,700 residents, about 29 miles west of Oklahoma City.

Late Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Norman, Okla., sent out a Twitter message warning Oklahoma residents of an approaching tornado.

"You will NOT be able to see these tornado so don't even bother looking. You will not have much time to get to shelter," the weather service warned.

The state and others in the central U.S. have been hit by heavy rains and flooding in recent weeks. On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the work of first responders and volunteers who have been providing help.

Stitt also toured flooding in the Muskogee area aboard an Oklahoma National Guard helicopter.

Earlier Saturday, President Trump approved an emergency declaration to assist Oklahoma after flooding damaged more than 1,000 homes, the Hill reported.

