Tornado hits Florida county, downing trees and power lines

A tornado hit a northern Florida county early on Monday, downing trees and power lines.

The tornado moved through northwestern Madison County to the west of Cherry Lake, WCTV reported. It then weakened as it headed toward the Florida-Georgia border, according to the report.

The tornado was spotted 11 miles from Madison around 3:15 a.m. EST, WTXL reported.

“We have had a Tornado touch down with damage throughout the County. There are several trees and powerlines down,” said Madison County Fire & Rescue, in a Facebook post. “Our Crews are out surveying, clearing, and checking on residents. We ask that you use extreme caution due to conditions and live powerlines. Many roadways are completely blocked.”

RECORD-BREAKING HURRICANE SEASON SEES LATE SYSTEM PUSHING RAIN, SEVERE WEATHER UP EAST COAS

Madison County remained under a tornado warning until 4 a.m. EST.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A tornado warning was in place for Land O’Lakes and Odessa, Florida until 6:30 a.m. EST, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers.