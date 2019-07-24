Tornado hits Cape Cod leaving more than 33,000 residents without power

Over 33,000 people in Massachusetts are without power after a tornado with wind speeds up to 110 mph touched down in Cape Cod on Tuesday.

An EF-1 tornado touched down twice in Cape Cod at around noon, first in Yarmouth and then again in Harwich, causing massive damage in the latter area, the National Weather Service said.

“The tornado touched down in Yarmouth and then touched down again in Harwich with pockets of EF1 damage in both locations,” the latest update read. “ There was extensive tree and powerline damage. Most of the town of Harwich lost power due to the storm.”

8 INJURED AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE AT FLORIDA BEACH, 1 STRUCK DIRECTLY, OFFICIALS SAY

The NWS said that the strongest wind speed clocked in at 110 mph. The roof of one hotel in the Massachusetts resort town was captured on video being ripped off the structure.

Downed trees, powerlines and other debris filled the streets as police asked residents to stay off the roads.

One man shared dramatic video of waves battering the coast while he was on a sailboat in Stage Harbor in the middle of the storm. Winds around him reached speeds of up to 80 mph.

“[I] turned around and looked towards the front of the boat, the bow, and just saw this wall of rain coming straight at me,“ Corey Smith, a marine services technician, told Fox affiliate Boston25. “It hit like a truck and instantly [the] water was rough.”

Smith said he could see at least seven boats that “capsized or sank” because of the rough waters.

According to the latest numbers from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, 33,575 people were without power as of Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuesday’s tornado was only the fourth to hit the Cape since 1950, according to the NWS.

Residents in the Cape area can expect to see light showers throughout Wednesday as the storm moves out. Warmer weather and clear skies are expected throughout the rest of the week.