New Jersey, Pennsylvania see tornado as severe storms impact East Coast

Tornado warnings were issued for roughly three quarters of New Jersey counties Thursday after thunderstorms brought severe weather, hail and a chance of flooding into the Northeast.

A "large and dangerous tornado" was confirmed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania moving toward Trenton, New Jersey around 7 p.m., according to Lauren Casey, a meteorologist for CBS 3 in Philadelphia.

It struck after thunderstorms had moved into the region Thursday evening.

Warnings were in effect for Levittown and Croydon in Pennsylvania as well as Burlington, Shrewsbury, Robbinsville, Allentown, Hamilton Square, White Horse, and Twin Rivers in New Jersey until 7:30 p.m., according to the national weather service.

Fox News reported earlier Thursday that severe weather that wreaked havoc in the Midwest would be moving into the Ohio Valley and Northeast later in the evening – bringing a chance of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Fox News for updates.