Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tornado
Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

New Jersey, Pennsylvania see tornado as severe storms impact East Coast

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tornado warnings were issued for roughly three quarters of New Jersey counties Thursday after thunderstorms brought severe weather, hail and a chance of flooding into the Northeast.

A "large and dangerous tornado" was confirmed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania moving toward Trenton, New Jersey around 7 p.m., according to Lauren Casey, a meteorologist for CBS 3 in Philadelphia.

It struck after thunderstorms had moved into the region Thursday evening.

THOUSANDS OF MICHIGAN RESIDENTS LEFT IN THE DARK AFTER SEVERE WEEKEND STORMS

Warnings were in effect for Levittown and Croydon in Pennsylvania as well as Burlington, Shrewsbury, Robbinsville, Allentown, Hamilton Square, White Horse, and Twin Rivers in New Jersey until 7:30 p.m., according to the national weather service.

Fox News reported earlier Thursday that severe weather that wreaked havoc in the Midwest would be moving into the Ohio Valley and Northeast later in the evening – bringing a chance of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Fox News for updates.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

Your Money