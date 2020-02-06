Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Top aide to Miami mayor sent sexually explicit picture to minor: police report

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 48-year-old top aide to Miami’s mayor reportedly sent a picture of his penis to a minor in mid-January, according to an incident report released Wednesday.

Rene Pedrosa, Mayor Francis Suarez’s former spokesperson, allegedly sent the picture to the teenager and requested some kind of photo on Jan. 19, the Miami Herald reported. Pedrosa resigned Tuesday after the mayor said he admitted he was being investigated for “personal misconduct.”

Rene Pedrosa resigned from the mayor's office Tuesday. 

Rene Pedrosa resigned from the mayor's office Tuesday.  (Facebook/Miami Herald)

The police were called within two minutes of the victim receiving the picture on their computer or phone, the police report said.

The alleged victim knew Pedrosa, according to the newspaper.

The offenses listed in the report include sexual performance by a child, possession of pornography and soliciting a child via computer and transmission of material harmful to minors, according to the paper.

Pedrosa has not been arrested, but an attorney for the victim told the Herald it’s “imminent.”

Pedrosa is a former TV reporter and became communications director for the mayor in January 2019.

He has not commented on the allegations.